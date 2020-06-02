Martha Joyce Fraley Cundiff, 54, of Louisa, KY (formerly of Fort Gay, WV) passed away on Saturday, May 30,2020 in Huntington, WV after a long illness. Joy was born February 23, 1966 at Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, VA to the late John and Elizabeth Fraley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Brian Fraley. Joy was a Paramedic for 25 years and worked unselfishly in the service of others. Joy is survived by her husband of 17 years Rory Duane Cundiff; 2 children Christian Chase and Chessi Cundiff; 2 step children Scott (Tasha) Cundiff and Nicholas Cundiff; 4 brothers Doug Fraley, Mike (Pam) Fraley, Shawn (Candi) Fraley, and Van (Paula) Fraley; aunt Connie (Mike) Martin; a very special cousin Kandi Brumfield; and many more family, friends, and co-workers. A memorial service for Joy will be conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Cundiff and her family.



