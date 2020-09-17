BERGINSKI Martha Elizabeth, 66, wife of Mark Berginski, died on Sept. 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Dorcas Ambrose, born in Lexington on Jan. 9, 1954. She retired after a 39-year career with Fayette Co. Public Schools having taught kindergarten and first grade at Dixie, Millcreek and Rosa Parks. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Mimi to her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends, "The Bridgettes". In addition to Mark, her beloved husband of 42 years, Martha is survived by her son, Matthew (Allison McMullen) Berginski and her daughter, Sarah (Nicolas) Alvarez; her brother, William Ambrose; and her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Madeleine. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Ambrose. Visitation will be on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020, 10am to 12 pm and Celebration of Life at 12 pm, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the American Cancer Society
