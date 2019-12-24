|
Martha E. Farris, 81, wife of David E. Farris Jr., passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center. She was born in Pelzer, South Carolina on August 1, 1938 to the late Dr. E.O. Edwards and Lois Morgan Edwards. Martha was retired after 49 years as a teacher for the Fayette County School System, a graduate of Corbin High School and Georgetown College and a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a Charter Member of Edgewood Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Outstanding Young Women of America. She is survived by a son David E. (Shawna) Farris III, daughter, Cherie (J.F.) Hall, and four grandchildren, James Hall Jr., Jessica Hall, Rebecca Townsend and Johnathon Davis. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday at Edgewood Baptist Church with Pastor Don Reed and Pastor Cody Dean officiating. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cobb and a brother, Eddie Edwards. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8:00 PM at the church. Bearers will be J.F. Hall, James Hall, Jr., Austin Bowles, Johnathon Davis, Robby Hudson, Landon Davis. Interment will be in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Martha and the Farris family. Online guestbook at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019