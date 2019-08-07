|
Martha June Poor Lowry, 95, widow of William Edward Lowry died Monday August 5, 2019. She was born June 29, 1924 to the late Hansel Lee and Grace Mae Reynolds Poor. “Mama Lowry” was a retired Jessamine County school teacher spending 47 years of service to Jessamine County students. She was a member of Mt. Freedom Baptist Church for the earlier years of her life and Wilmore Free Methodist Church in later years. Helping was her life’s work. She loved sharing cinnamon rolls and Bible puzzles. June was a devout Christian who had a passion for sharing her faith. She is survived by three daughters, Grace Anita Lowry Chatham Woods, Billie Lee Lowry Goodwill and Georgia Ruth Lowry Moore, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Abigail Chatham and Jason Keith (Heather) Goodwill, three great grandchildren, Beverly Jane, Ellias Patrick, and Ellery Ann Goodwill. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Margaret Gracen Chatham. Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Tackett officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019