With great sadness, the family of Martha Hamilton Bell Jones announces her unexpected passing on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Baptist Health Lexington. Martha was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, on November 29, 1943, to Jennie Hamilton Martin and Arie Marshall Bell. She was a graduate of Cynthiana High School and the University of Kentucky, where she majored in English and French, and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Martha had a long career as an educator, both in the classroom at Sayre School, and as an administrator, at Capital Day School, in Frankfort. Martha loved antiques and found simple beauty in refinishing wood furniture. She cherished old family photos and connecting faces with ancestral names. She was a life-long gardener, often sharing starter plants and bouquets with neighbors and friends. She enjoyed making sweets and breads, especially favorite candies at Christmas time. She loved to read and reread historical romance novels and she was learning Spanish at the time of her death. Most of all, Martha loved her grandchildren; she was the best playmate and caregiver they could have. Martha had a unique and beautiful spirit and she will not be forgotten. Martha will be missed and remembered by her children, Richard Jones (Naomi Cottrell) and Samantha Wright; their father, Richard Jones; and her five grandchildren, Oliver, Frances, Franklin, Phoebe and Beatrice. She is also survived by her nephew, Mark (Susan) Vest, and nieces, Beth (Harry) Fogler and Susan (Robert) Morgan, and many other loving family members, friends, and neighbors. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marion “Dee-Dee” Vest. A visitation to celebrate Martha’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 31st from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., at Milward Funeral Directors, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Battle Grove Cemetery, 531 East Pike Street, Cynthiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha may be made to Greenhouse 17, a local advocacy agency that serves women in crisis: Greenhouse 17, P.O. Box 55190, Lexington, KY 40555, (859) 233-0657, https://greenhouse17.org/.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019