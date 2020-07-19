Martha Nell (Morgan) Stauffer, wife of Rev. Dr. Robert Stauffer, passed into the Life of Resurrection on July 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, sons Stephen (April), and John, by two sisters, Sue Ellen Sohn (Paul), and Gail Baust (Joe), by her grandsons Caleb and Samuel, and by numerous nieces and nephews. Martha Nell was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and grew up throughout parts of both Tennessee and Alabama. Martha Nell developed a deepening faith in Christ from a young age. Very early, she declared a determination to be involved in church work. She worked as Youth Director for Eastwood Christian Church in Nashville until she and Robert were married there on October 28, 1967. An integral part of her and Robert’s ministries, she taught Sunday School for many years, coordinated a children’s choir after-school program, and loved volunteering in a clothing ministry to provide needed clothes to both adults and children. Caring for family was the other central part of Martha Nell’s life. In addition to spending time with and staying connected with all parts of her family, she enjoyed researching the ancestry of both the Morgans and the Stauffers. She learned to sew at an early age, making clothes for family and friends, even designing and sewing her own wedding dress. She delighted in cooking for her family and others, and was an amazing hostess throughout her life. She loved gardening, spending many hours creating beauty with her flowers. She was also a great collector, building large collections of items she enjoyed, including angels, elephants, and bells. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Stauffer’s arrangements. A private graveside service for family will be held with a memorial service at a date to be determined. Memorial gifts may be given to either Central Christian Church in Lexington or the Alzheimer’s Association. To share a remembrance of Martha Nell or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.