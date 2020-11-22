1/
Martha Pauline Null (Polly) Martin
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Pauline (Polly) Null Martin
May 28, 1924 - November 19, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Martha Pauline Null Martin (Polly), loving wife of William Clyde Martin, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born May 28, 1924 in Bardstown, KY she was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Dodson Null. She graduated from Lafayette High School and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1946 from the University of Kentucky. A lifelong member of the Hunter Presbyterian Church, she was also a member of the Evergreen Garden Club, Civitan Club, and Lexington Women's Club. Polly is survived by three daughters, Diane (Brian) McLaughlin, Susan (Bill) Noel, and Cindy (Tim) Asher; three grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin, Laura Asher, and Angelica (Hector) Cruz; one great-grandson, Grayson McLaughlin; and two sisters, Ada Rose, and Jane (Bill) Warner. Services are to be private. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers – Main St. in charge of arrangements. Contributions are suggested to the Bluegrass Hospice Care 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved