Martha Pauline (Polly) Null MartinMay 28, 1924 - November 19, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Martha Pauline Null Martin (Polly), loving wife of William Clyde Martin, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born May 28, 1924 in Bardstown, KY she was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Dodson Null. She graduated from Lafayette High School and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1946 from the University of Kentucky. A lifelong member of the Hunter Presbyterian Church, she was also a member of the Evergreen Garden Club, Civitan Club, and Lexington Women's Club. Polly is survived by three daughters, Diane (Brian) McLaughlin, Susan (Bill) Noel, and Cindy (Tim) Asher; three grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin, Laura Asher, and Angelica (Hector) Cruz; one great-grandson, Grayson McLaughlin; and two sisters, Ada Rose, and Jane (Bill) Warner. Services are to be private. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers – Main St. in charge of arrangements. Contributions are suggested to the Bluegrass Hospice Care 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.