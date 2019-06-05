HAMILTON Martha Rose, 84, wife of the late James Lewis Hamilton, died June 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Vaughn and Nancy Vaughn Gayheart. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Russell Vaughn and Bobby Cecil. She was a loving mother who raised many children besides her own. She was a devoted grandmother who invested in the lives of her grandchildren. She supported her husband who was founder and pastor of Thompson Road Baptist Church. She hosted countless pastors and missionaries in her home. She touched so many lives; showed so many what unconditional love looks like. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Dave) Parks, Jim (Debra) Hamilton, Jr., and Donny (Janice) Hamilton; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be Thursday, 11:30 AM, Milward-Southland with burial at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 5-8 PM. Contributions may be made to Baptist Faith Missions, 3985 Boston Rd., Lexington, KY 40514. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary