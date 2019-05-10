Martha Barrick Soard, 84, widow of Roy Soard, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on June 3, 1934 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Howard and Rhea Bream Barrick. Martha worked for the Woodford County Schools in the cafeteria at Simmons. She was a member for 30 years and past President of Women's Ministries. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Soard, Sr., daughter, Carlotta Gay Doss, sons, Timothy Harold Soard, Gregory Dewayne Soard, brothers, Howard O. Barrick, Jr., Stanley E. Barrick, Luther Barrick, sisters, Helen Stewart and Betty Barrick. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Feona Carol Barnett, Versailles, KY, Donna Romayne (Pat) Jonson, Versailles, KY, Tammy Nanette Lawson (Karen Warriner), Lawrenceburg, KY, Roy F. (Teresa) Soard, Jr., Florida, sisters, Ethel Lancaster, Barbara Mathis, Dorothy Harom, all three of Versailles, KY, Grace Lamb, North Vernon, IN, 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019