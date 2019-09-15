|
|
|
85 of Livingston, passed from this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Laurel County, KY on December 18, 1933 the daughter of John and Dolly Hellard Smith. She was a homemaker and was of the Holiness Faith. She is survived by her children, Glenn Parker and wife Dolly, and Arthur Lee Parker and wife Mary, both of East Bernstadt, Carolyn Begley and husband Donald of Mt. Vernon, and Juanita Parker of Livingston; and a granddaughter, Rosemary Stallsworth and husband Sam of Livingston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Parker; a daughter, Dorothy Parker; three brothers; and a sister. Funeral services for Mrs. Parker will be conducted Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Larry Mink. Burial will follow in Bales Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Parker’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019