SOLOMON Dr. Martin B. Jr. August 8, 1933 February 1, 2020 Marty Solomon, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020.Marty was born in Chicago, IL, raised in Louisville, KY and attended the University of Kentucky. After serving as Captain in the Air Force he returned to Louisville to operate a business with his parents. He then returned to Lexington and earned his PhD from the University of Kentucky. He taught computer science classes and was soon promoted to Director of the UK Computing Center, where he worked and raised his family for 20 years. In the early days of his career, he co-authored several text books on computer programming. He continued his 40-year career at The Ohio State University, the University of South Carolina and finally retired from the University of Utah. After a short stay in South Carolina, he moved back to Lexington and enjoyed a very active retirement, involving himself in a myriad of causes and interests. He was treasurer of the Palomar Hills Homeowners Association, served on various community panels and focus groups and Lexington Herald-Leader readers will recognize his name from the frequent op-eds he wrote pointing out the fallacies of charter schools and water rate hikes. Marty had a voracious appetite for reading, learning, helping others, mentoring and was an advocate for improved public education systems and children's health. He loved life, his friends, his family, traveling, playing bridge, the Lexington community and was a gifted painter. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice (Neufeld) Solomon and father, Martin B. Solomon, Sr., his daughter Michaelle Beatrice Solomon, and youngest brother Bernard "Bunny" Solomon. He is survived by his daughter Robin Elizabeth Solomon, grandson Matthew Alexander Stanton, younger brother Michael Solomon and 30-year companion Janice P. Rivers. All are welcome to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 5:30 pm at Temple Adath Israel: 124 N Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502. Following the service will be a Gathering of Consolation in the social hall at the Temple. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to The , Temple Adath Israel and/or Ohavay Zion Synagogue. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020