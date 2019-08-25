|
|
Billie M. Bates, 82, husband of Judith Bates, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Barzella and Medra Polly Bates on December 24, 1936. He was a retired manager for IBM for 31 ½ years and later in life restored antique cars. He was a member of the Model A Restorers Club, and Blue Grass AACA. He restored many antique cars in the Central Kentucky Area. In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Stoll, Lexington, KY and Rhonda (James) Frazier, Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Stephen Stoll II, Lauren Whitten, Ashley Bowker and Jared Frazier; five great grandchildren; Camden Whitten, Aiden Whitten, Ryan Whitten, Reese Bowker, Aria Bowker and his sister, Joe Ann Eversole, Jenkins, KY his brother, Don Bates, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He leaves a host of wonderful friends and was greatly loved and will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Billie M. Bates, Jr. and his brother, Bartie Bates. A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019