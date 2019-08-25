Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Billie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Bates Billie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Bates Billie Obituary
Billie M. Bates, 82, husband of Judith Bates, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Barzella and Medra Polly Bates on December 24, 1936. He was a retired manager for IBM for 31 ½ years and later in life restored antique cars. He was a member of the Model A Restorers Club, and Blue Grass AACA. He restored many antique cars in the Central Kentucky Area. In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Stoll, Lexington, KY and Rhonda (James) Frazier, Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Stephen Stoll II, Lauren Whitten, Ashley Bowker and Jared Frazier; five great grandchildren; Camden Whitten, Aiden Whitten, Ryan Whitten, Reese Bowker, Aria Bowker and his sister, Joe Ann Eversole, Jenkins, KY his brother, Don Bates, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He leaves a host of wonderful friends and was greatly loved and will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Billie M. Bates, Jr. and his brother, Bartie Bates. A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Legacy Center
Download Now