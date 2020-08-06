1/1
Martin Isadore Gross
GROSS Martin Isadore, 40, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Born in Lexington, he was the son of Carolyn Frazier (David) Collett and the late Clifford Wade Gross. He was baptized and confirmed at MQHR Church. He was a graduate of Lafayette H.S. and was employed for a number of years at Kroger, Winchell's and Abuelos. He enjoyed reading, bowling, and poker. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by two brothers, Branden (Alexis) Gross and David Gross, nephew Aiden Gross and niece, Margot Gross. His brother, Jonathan Gross preceded him. Martin will be laid to rest with his family at The Lexington Cemetery where a graveside memorial will be held on Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 at 10 AM. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2020.
