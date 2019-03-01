Home

Martin J. Cunningham III Obituary
Martin J. Cunningham III, 65 husband of Sheree Cunningham passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tn on Monday February 25th. Martin was born April 15, 1953 to Col. Martin and Ann Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Sheree Hart Cunningham; son, Martin J. Cunningham IV; daughter, LeeAnn Cunningham; grandson, Tevin Lemke; sister Kathleen Cunningham; brother Michael (Rita) Cunningham; and nephew Jimmy (Meg) Cunningham. Martin practiced law with Bingham, Greenebaum, Doll of Lexington, Kentucky. A gathering of family and friends will be held on March 2 from 11am to 2pm at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.sarahcannon.com. Martin lived his life as an example to others. If you knew him; you knew love. May his memory bring you comfort. Love you more than beans and rice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
