KAPLAN Dr. Martin Paul, 91, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1928 in Bronx, New York to the late Samuel and Clara Kaplan. He was the valedictorian at DeWitt Clinton High School, and he went on to get his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University. After graduating from medical school at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, Martin did pediatric residencies at the Jewish Hospital of Brooklyn and the State University of New York Medical Center Hospitals at Syracuse, New York. With the military in need of doctors, he was drafted and served his country in the Air Force, providing medical care to soldiers stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base from 1955-1957. Martin later did an allergy fellowship at the Children's Hospital of the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C. After marrying his first wife Hazel "Nicki" Kaplan, a nurse who he met while serving in the Air Force, Martin moved his family to Lexington, Kentucky in 1959. He became board certified in both pediatrics and allergy, and he was in private practice as an allergist in Lexington until his retirement at age 78. During that time, he served on the medical staffs of three Lexington hospitals: Good Samaritan, Central Baptist, and Saint Joseph. He also served as a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine until 1992. Martin volunteered his time at the Allergy Clinic for 30 years. He was also the Kentucky State Allergy President for several years and served as President of the State and Local Allergy Society. When not taking care of his patients, Martin was active in the Jewish community of Lexington, including service as the President of Temple Adath Israel and on the board of the Central Kentucky Jewish Federation. He was also an avid and skilled tennis player into his late 80s and a member of the Lexington Tennis Club. After the passing of his first wife, Martin fell in love with and married Odette Kaplan. They had a wonderful 24-year marriage. Together, they enjoyed retirement, traveled often, and were actively involved in their Temple and Hadassah where Odette had many leadership roles. In 2017, he earned a lifetime achievement award from Hadassah, an honor that he greatly valued. Martin is survived by his loving wife Odette, his brother Raphael Kaplan (Rhoda) of Philadelphia, his children David Kaplan (Elizabeth), Lisa Ward (Tony) and Janet Kaplan of Louisville, grandchildren Nicole Lay, Bryan Mathews, Jacob Ward (Amber), Sarah Ward, Nicki Kaplan, Nathan Kaplan, a great grandchild, Shelbi Lay, stepchildren Patricia Queen (Bill), David Dutton (Pene), Nicole Disken (Tony), and step grandchildren Billy Queen, Alex Queen, Katrina Dutton, Tyler Disken, and Samantha Disken. Martin was a kind and special person who was beloved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly. Funeral service and burial will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery in Section E2. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Temple Adath Israel (124 North Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502) or Hadassah (649 Durning Rd., Lexington, KY 40509). www.milwardfuneral.com