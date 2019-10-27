Home

DURKIN Martin Thomas Sr. of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jane, his siblings, Frances Glackin and William Durkin. Beloved brother of Kathleen Aherns of NJ, and beloved father of Ruth (Russ) Mallett of Dover, MA; Jane (Terry) Samuel of Lexington, KY; Martin (Amy) Durkin of Syracuse, NY. Adored grandfather of Katherine Mallett (Carl) Zimmerman, Russell and Andrew Mallett, Elizabeth (Jesse) Matherly, Kathleen and Emma Samuel, Thomas and Emily Durkin. Martin had a distinguished career as a NJ attorney and was the recipient of the NJ Bar Association's Award for his contribution of time and talent in the area of municipal law. A man of strong faith and ethics he was a graduate of St. Peter's College and NYU Law School. Quiet and ever humble, grateful and supportive, Martin will be dearly missed by his family, friends (including the Sunday Communion Service at The Lafayette), as well as his caregivers (Bluegrass Extra Care and Care Navigators/Hospice, The Lafayette, Lexington Country Place, Tish Platt, RN and Penny Matthews, SRNA, CMA. Funeral arrangements Kerr Brothers and Vorhees-Ingwersen (NJ). Funeral and burial at a later date in NJ. If you feel so moved, donations may be made to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
