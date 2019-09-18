|
Martinez “Marty” Davis, 63, widow of Evelyn Denise “Nedie” Brown Davis, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort. He was born on May 19, 1956 in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late Gene and Betty Cole Davis. Marty was a retired foreman of 43 years from Sylvania, he attended Kentucky State where he was a band member and roomed with Midnight Star, a member of First Baptist Church Versailles, he had a love for hunting, fishing, and golfing. He will be forever remembered by his son, Martinez Davis, Jr. (Lindsey Harrison), Midway, Sister, Micky Davis, Versailles, grandson, Jeremiah Harrison, Midway, niece, Jamicka Reed, Lexington, nephew, OBond Brown, Versailles, special friend, Mechalle Jackson, Versailles, a host of cousins, family, and friends. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 also at First Baptist Church Versailles. Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Floyd Greene. Burial will follow at Steele Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019