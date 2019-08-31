|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
meet at the Evarts Funeral Home as a funeral procession
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts 119 N Bridge Street
Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
