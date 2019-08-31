Home

EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
119 N Bridge Street
Evarts, KY 40828
(606) 837-2119
Marty Caudill
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
119 N Bridge Street
Evarts, KY 40828
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
119 N Bridge Street
Evarts, KY 40828
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
meet at the Evarts Funeral Home as a funeral procession
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts 119 N Bridge Street
Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgeway Cemetery
Marty Bert Caudill

Marty Bert Caudill Obituary
55, of Ridgeway, passed away Friday. See www.evartsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019
