Marvin Jones, 81, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, husband of Judy Conrad Jones, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Marvin was the son of the late Cecil V. Jones, Sr., and Lucy A. Jones. He was born on August 9, 1938 in Scott County, Kentucky. Marvin was self employed as an independent contractor. He was a member of Leesburg Christian Church, a Captain of the Volunteer Harrison County Fire Department, including being the oldest active member, having been on the department for 40 years. He enjoyed working, fishing, going to tractor pulls, and collecting 2 cylinder John Deere tractors. Along with his wife, he is survived by son, Martin (Christi) Jones and daughter, Debbie (Gene) Hillard, both of Cynthiana, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jessica Hillard, Nicholas Hillard, Alenah Jones, Shaela Jackson; great grandchildren, Alex Adams and Daphne Dale. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marvin's name may be made to Harrison County Fire Department Association, P.O. Box 721, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 KY-1842 N, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Road Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2020