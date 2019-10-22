|
|
|
Mary Alice Lynn McCreary, 64, passed away Saturday, October 19, 201 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on October 25, 1954 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Millard Lynn and Arietta Switzer. Mary loved Bingo and playing games on her telephone and was an avid U.K. sports fan, but most of all loved her grandbabies. She is survived by her children, Martha Ann Watts of Lancaster, Kentucky, Betty Jo Sloan of Sadieville, Kentucky, Margaret Adams of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, and Joseph Allen McCreary of Georgetown, Kentucky. Mary was preceded in death by a son, Joseph McCreary, Jr., and brothers, Norvel Cook and James Lynn. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019