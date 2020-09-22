1/1
Mary Alice Sparks
1933 - 2020
,87, Lexington, KY, departed this life on September 18th, 2020 at UK Hospice of the Bluegrass with her son and her daughter by her side. She was born April 14, 1933 in Chevrolet, KY. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Minnie Justice Roddy. Also preceding her are her sisters, Cecial, Ollie, Susie, and Ruby; and her brothers, Emmitt, Edd, Hubert, and John “J.C.”. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her son, Roy Lee (Susie) Sparks of Lexington, KY, and daughter, Donna Sue Powell and her fiancé (Darrell) of Harlan, KY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erin (Craig) Tharp, Eric Sparks, Ashley (Jeff) Sullivan, and Jared Powell; and five great grandchildren, Haze and Jaxon Tharp, Tucker, Colton, and Nate Sullivan. Mary is also survived by a loving companion, Melvin Barden, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 1pm Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 11-1pm at the funeral home.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
