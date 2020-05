Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Amanda Mesta Durham, 53, wife of Brian L. Durham, passed away May 23. She was the beloved daughter of Edward H. and Suzanne Pelsor Mesta. She was a Certified Medical Assistant. Mandy is also, survived by a brother, Edward H. (Aimee) Mesta II of Lexington, KY; special niece and nephew, Edward H. Mesta III and Mallory K. Mesta; and several family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward D. and Martha H. Mesta and Ralph L. and Mary Y. Pelsor. Services were private. Memorials to Rose Mary C. Brooks, 200 Rose Mary Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.



