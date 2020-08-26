A great Christian person. My parents were also charter members coming from South Louisville Christian Church to start Southeast Christian Church with the Brumagens and were great friends. Tony and I were best friends thru elementary school thru college and my brother Kris was friends with Beverly and our families have been close friends for all those years and always cheering on the Ky Wildcats thru out all those years. She will be greatly missed.She will be greeted by my dad who recently passed in Dec at the pearly gates waiting for the rest of us.

Rodney Neat

Friend