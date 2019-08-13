|
77, Wife of Jerry for over 55 years. Passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1942 in Lexington to the late Alford and Sarah Griffin Williams. In high school, Mary Ann was a cheerleader for Bourbon County. She attended and graduated from Transylvania University. Mary Ann was the co-host of the Windy Wonderful and Mary Ann Children’s T.V. show where she would meet her future husband Jerry, who was a prop boy. She also did a T.V. show called Santa Claus and Mary Ann. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named Bryan Station Jr. High Parent of the year. Mary Ann was a skilled seamstress, and avid gardener, and an active member of Antioch Christian Church for many years. Mary Ann is survived by her husband; her children, Kristian Wagner (David), and Kyle Kuykendall (Tracy); her twin brother, Cary Williams (Sue); sister, Wanda Thompson; brother, Kenneth G. Williams; and twin sisters, Linda Sullivan and Brenda Cotter. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Buddy Williams and Edward Williams. A Memorial service will be held at 11AM Wednesday, August 14 at Antioch Christian Church, 5362 Paris Pike, Lexington, KY 40511 with visitation beginning at 10AM In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Christian Church, or Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019