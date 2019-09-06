|
STOUT Mary Ann was the daughter of Katherine and William "Deak" Tilney, born in Long Beach, CA, on June 27, 1932. As a teenager, she moved with her family to Crawfordsville, IN where she met her future husband, Richard "Dick" Allan Stout, in high school. After attending Ball State University, she married Dick in 1952. Mary Ann's lifelong passion was teaching children to love reading, learning and exploring new adventures. She was an elegant and beautiful lady, a welcoming hostess, an accomplished chef, and a devoted friend to many people all over the world. She lived abroad in Scotland, Ireland, Austria and Puerto Rico and enjoyed traveling extensively around Europe. Her loving and generous spirit inspired many to be more thoughtful and caring towards others. A voracious reader and an accomplished gardener, Mary Ann loved beauty in all its forms and encouraged her family to enjoy music, theater and the arts. Her therapy dog, Tilly, accompanied her to children's hospitals and retirement homes to comfort patients and their families. She loved to laugh and was a vivacious and uplifting presence up until her final days on earth. Her spiritual life was apparent to all, and she was a member of the Holland Park Church. Mary Ann is survived by her children, David and Debbie Stout of Greenville, Sandy and Randy Johnson of Paw Paw, MI, Susan Stout and Don Mullineaux of Lexington, KY, and her grandchildren Hannah Stout, Don Johnson and his sons Max and Vincent, Jenny Brown, and Shannon and Tad Heigel and their daughter, Ava Grace. Her brother, Bill Tilney and his wife Joyce, live in Lakeville, MN, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Kin White reside in Chapel Hill, NC with their family. Mary Ann's luminous life and legacy will be honored in a celebration of life ceremony for family and friends on Thursday, September 19 th at 5p at the Hartness Pavilion, adjacent to the lake and rose garden, on the Furman University Campus in Greenville, SC. To honor Mary Ann, donations may be made to the Mary Ann and Richard A. Stout Charitable Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Greenville, 630 E. Washington St. Suite A, Greenville, SC 29601 or at this link: https://www.cfgreenville.org/giving/donate/
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019