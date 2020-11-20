Mary Bruce Robinson Johnson
August 11, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Mary Bruce Robinson Johnson, (92), born August 11, 1928 in London, Kentucky, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on November 5th in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a resident of Sayre Christian Village. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and quiet demeanor which won the hearts of those around her who are even now being changed by the witness of her love and faith in Jesus Christ. Mary grew up in London, Kentucky, and graduated from Sue Bennett College. After marrying in 1949, she and her husband Johnny moved to Nashville, Tennessee. He then started a dry cleaning business which took them, and their new son John, to Madisonville, Kentucky. There, she and Johnny had two more children Stephen and Melissa. After being widowed at a young age Mary and her children moved to Lexington to be closer to family. She entered the workforce as a real estate agent for Frank Sadler Homes. Eight years later, she made a career change as manager of Sophia's Hallmark. Mary never remarried after the death of her husband Johnny, who predeceased her by 54 years. She dedicated her life to providing for and raising her three children. After retirement she spent her time being a loving "Mammaw" to her two grandchildren Clint and Christina Bacon. Along with her husband, John "Johnny" Terrell Johnson she was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe Calvin and Mayme Begley Robinson, sister Irene Doody, and brother William "Bill" Robinson. She is survived by her children, John Begley Johnson, Stephen Terrell (Toni) Johnson, and Mary Melissa (Chris) Bacon, as well as her grandchildren Clinton Begley Bacon and Mary Christina Bacon. She also enjoyed a brief, but meaningful time with eight step-great grandchildren: Crews, Isla Adele, and Zion Foley; Michael, Jonathan, and Quentin Burns; and Balin and Marvel Wallace. Mary was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where memorial services will be held on November 21, 2020 at 2351 Alumni Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, with Chaplain Tyler Greene officiating. A brief visitation will be held before the service from 10:00am to 11:00am with the service beginning immediately afterwards at 11:00. The service will comply with state guidelines regarding COVID safety measures. It is certainly understood each person's discretion as to attend or not, per your particular circumstances during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517 or www.sayrechristianvillage.org
.