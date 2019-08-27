|
|
RANSDELL Alene P., thirty-two-year Executive Director of Frankfort, Kentucky's Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM), died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from complications following a stroke. A founding member of ROSM, Alene was appointed Executive Director at its inception in 1982 and served in that position until her retirement in 2014. Preceding and concurrent with that appointment, she served from 1975 through 1986 as inaugural Executive Director of Frankfort's Bureau of Volunteer Services. In addition to these appointments, Mrs. Ransdell was a long-standing board member of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, with ROSM acting as its coordinator of volunteers and food orders, and the Kentucky Book Fair in collaboration with her friend and colleague, Mr. Carl West. Recipient of numerous awards and recognitions during her career, Alene's work and life will be celebrated in a public memorial service to be held at noon, Wednesday, August 28th, First Christian Church, Frankfort. Her family invites all those who knew and worked with her to join them in this remembrance. Alene, widow of Burnice Ransdell, former Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health, Kentucky, is survived by her four children, Susan (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), Joseph (Chicago), John (Frankfort), and Mary (Seattle); their spouses/partners, Colleen Dudgeon Ransdell (Chicago) and Keith Wong (Seattle); and four grandchildren, Jack (Chicago), Kate (Los Angeles), Aaron (Lexington), and Andrew (Lexington). (Surnames Ransdell except as noted.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resource Office for Social Ministries, Frankfort, and the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. Alene Noel Prewitt Ransdell was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, April 19, 1925.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019