Obituary Flowers 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 4, 1935, Mary was the daughter of the late LaRue and Dorothy Quinn Coy. The oldest of five daughters, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Snyder and Nancy Trumbo. She is survived by three loving children, Gary E. Cafego, Joseph M. Cafego, and Jeannie M. Cafego; two sisters, Dr. Barbara Coy & Dorothy Brawner; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mary was retired from work for the Commonwealth of Ky. Dept of Libraries and Archives. A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Friday. Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries