Mary Hester Campbell, 81, widow of Ernest Campbell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Versailles, Kentucky on December 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Thomas Searcy and Aleen Clark Searcy. Mary was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Versailles where she was a cook for 15 years. She retired from Texas Instruments where she worked in the packing department. Along with her parents and husband of 65 years, Ernest Campbell, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Boswell. Mary will be forever remembered by her children, Ernistine Campbell, Lexington, Sharon Campbell, Washington, D.C., Mary Ann Twiggs, Maryland, Janet Campbell, Lexington, Arnette (Henry) Kerr, St. Louis, George Campbell, Lexington, Kim (Diane) Campbell, Atlanta, Jeffery Campbell, Lexington, Timothy (Donna) Campbell, Lexington, brother, Bryant Boswell, Virginia, 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Floyd Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Steele Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019