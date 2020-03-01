|
104, passed away Wed. in Frankfort, KY. She was born July 26, 1915 in Waco, KY to the late Archie and Anna Belle Dedman. “Carroll” is survived by six nephews, Walter Houghton, Barry, Matthew, David, Bill and Rick Dedman. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers. Carroll lived a long, eventful life. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for Campbell House for forty years. She always loved taking trips to Myrtle Beach with her sister Tiny, Sunbathing, getting her hair done and she especially loved chocolate frostys. A 1:00 pm graveside will take place Monday, March 2, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements made by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020