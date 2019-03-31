|
CAYWOOD Mary Jane Aubrey, 74, widow of Ronald Earl Caywood, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was a deli clerk at Kroger and a member of Eastland Park Nazarene Church. Survivors are four sisters, Linda Caywood, Lexington, Diane Johnson, Millersburg, Brenda Young, TX, and Norma Elliott, TX; two brothers, George Aubrey, Winchester, and Glenn Aubrey, Carlisle; and several special nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019