Mary Chaffin

Mrs. Mary M. Chaffin, 74, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mary was born December 25, 1945 in Wayne County, WV to the late John and Marie (Hinkle) Copley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Windel Wilkie Chaffin and her brothers Charlie Copley, Steve Copley and Ronnie Copley. Mary was a member of Glenhayes Baptist Church. Mary proudly worked at Super America for over 17 years. She earned many awards in her career and made friends with all her customers. She always had a smile on her face. Survivors include her children Regina (Gary) Workman and Windel (Michelle) Chaffin; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sisters Ann Author, Margie Maynard and Rosetta Williamson. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Maynard and Brother Richard Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Copley Section of the Webb Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Chaffin and her family.



