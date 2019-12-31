|
|
|
58 of Wildie, passed from this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on December 7, 1961 the daughter of John Leslie and Dorothy Mae Jordan Polly. She had been a school bus driver for the Rockcastle County School System. She is survived by a son, Tommy Collins and wife Debra of Mt. Vernon; two daughters, Martha Begley and husband Michael of Mt. Vernon, and Samantha Collins of Brodhead; four brothers, John, Abraham, Enoch, and Matthew Polly; and two sisters, Maureen Deatherage and Bessie Prickett. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, T.J., Marybeth, and Dorothy Hurst, Joseph Prickett, and Braylin, Johnathon, and Aiden Yates; and two great grandchildren, Renesmae Cole and Adaline Hurst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Collins, Jr.; and two sisters, Ruth Ann and Anna Mae. Funeral services for Mrs. Collins will be conducted Wednesday, January 1 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jack Weaver. Burial will follow in the Polly Family Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Collins’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019