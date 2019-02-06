Home

Palmer Funeral Home
5043 Main St
Mayslick, KY 41055
(606) 763-6405
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Maysville, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Maysville, KY
View Map
Mary Comer Obituary
Mary Lida Comer, 97, died Monday. She was born on February 12, 1921, in May's Lick, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Kreitz Comer. Mary was a member of Christ the King Cathedral, worked for over 40 years for Burroughs Corporation (Unisys), and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She is survived by her brother, Edward Comer of Maysville and eleven nieces and nephews: Rev. Michael Comer, Mark Comer, Kathleen (Mark) Tubbesing, Tim (Kim) Comer, Suellen (Al) Faris, Frank (Debby) Comer, Ann (LeRoy) Gallenstein, Mary Lee (Ken) Glore, Maureen Comer, Chuck (Amy) Comer, and Melissa (Bill) Reynolds; as well as many great nieces and nephews and several cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, her sister, Nancy Comer, her brother, Tom Comer and sisters-in-law, Noreen (Edward) Comer, and Margaret Ann (Tom) Comer. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 am, Saturday, February 9, at Saint Patrick Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Interment: St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 am, Sat. at the church. Expressions of Sympathy to: St. Patrick School, 110 E. 3rd St, Maysville, KY 41056. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.palmerfuneralhome.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
