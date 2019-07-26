|
Mary Robinson Deering, 80 widow of William Joe Deering, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 2, 1939 to the late Joseph Preston Robinson and Eudora Clemmons Robinson. Survivors include her children, Thomas Lester (Flecia) Deering, Daniel Preston (Stephanie) Deering David Walker (Missy Dunn) Deering, and Alverta “LeeLee” (David) Carson, twin sister, Martha Bailey, sisters, Rose Marie (Bob) Bertlekamp and Joyce Gay Craig, baby brother, Robert Wayne (Gloria) Robinson, two brothers in law, Billy Littral and Bobby Clem, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence William Robinson, Anna Littral, Florence and Harry Ruggles, Mildred Clem and Betty and Mitchell Coffey and brother in law, Charles Craig. Services will be 1:30 PM, Friday at Bethel Christian Church with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM, Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary and the Deering family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 26, 2019