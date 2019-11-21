|
Mary E. Snowden Hicks went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning November 18, 2019. She was born August 1, 1931 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late John and Mary Snowden. She was a member of Dry Run Missionary Baptist Church. She was proceeded in death by her parents and late husband Charles L. Hicks, Sr., 5 sisters and 4 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter Francine (Ruben) McIntyre and three sons, Thomas and Gerald Reed of Georgetown, Charles Hicks, Jr. of New Jersey, 3 grandchildren, Tarita Jones, Maurice and Mario (Kerrie) McIntyre, 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves 3 sisters, Fannie (Larry) Johnson, Emma (James) Barber, and Katie (Rev. Robert) Wilson. Host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10am-12noon at First Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky. Service will begin at 12noon with Rev. Frank Houston officiating. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are, Mario McIntyre, Maurice McIntyre, Jervon Christopher, Montago Jones, Jr., Logan Jones, and Charels Marshall, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are William Snowden, Orie Downey, John Butler, Antonio Barber, Gene Barber, and Andre Butler. Fond memories may be shared with the family online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019