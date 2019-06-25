Resources More Obituaries for Mary Owen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Elizabeth Howk Owen

Obituary Condolences Flowers In Loving Memory OWEN, Mary Elizabeth Howk, 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 14, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Campus, Cynthiana, KY. Mary was born in Cynthiana on April 26, 1918, to the late William Chowning Howk and Myrtie Lee Whaley Howk. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Anna Martha Howk Van Deren and Jane Howk Parfet , and one of her brothers, William Chowning Howk, Jr.. While Mary lived in various places around town, her family's primary residence was Poplar Hall farm. She attended Marshall School and Cynthiana High School, graduating in 1936. She then attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. On February 14, 1938, she married Robert Altsheler Owen of Cynthiana, who was enchanted by Mary's undeniable charm. During WWII, the growing family briefly resided in Cincinnati, OH, but returned to Cynthiana after the war. In 1954, Mary, her husband and children relocated to Chevy Chase, MD, just outside of Washington, DC. This time of her life aligned perfectly with her legendary social graces, her enthusiasm for entertaining and her ever-present elegance. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Lady's Luncheons and frequented the social circles of the Eisenhower administration, among other Washingtonian communities. She and her husband also traveled the world during this stage of their lives. Following professional retirement, Mary and her husband remained in the DC area, residing several years in Leesburg, VA. After the death of her husband in 2006, Mary returned to her native Kentucky to be close to her family, residing at Cedar Ridge Health Campus, where she valued greatly her numerous friends and dedicated caregivers. Mary hosted many visits from her family and friends at Cedar Ridge, greeting each of us with heartfelt care, joy and her sparkling conversation. These are all facts of Mary's life, but her tremendous spirit cannot be captured by these words, as all who knew and loved her can attest. She was defined by her boundless love of her family - and ours for her. She embodied generosity, kindness, fantastic wit and wisdom. Many will remember having had the privilege of being a guest at her table for her momentous meals - another act of kindness and giving. She was characterized by her deep friendships, her strength, her storytelling, her tenderness and the example that she set in so many ways, great and small. Simply put, there will never be another like her and how very blessed we are to have grown in her light and blossomed in her love. Mary is survived by her brother, Daniel McShane Howk, her children, Robert (Suzette) Owen of Cynthiana, KY, Ann Flynn (Harold Lee) Duncan of Fountain Hills, AZ, Mark (Martine) Owen of Germantown, MD; grandchildren, Betsy Owen (Sergei) Khamdiev of Mt. Prospect, IL, Jennifer Chowning Owen of Fairfax, VA, Mary Sara Owen (Elia) Pecorari of L'Isle sur la Sorgue, France, Harold Lee (Shelley) Duncan, III of Austin, TX, Ann Duncan Komar of League City, TX. She has 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Cynthiana Christian Church and Mary will be interred at Battle Grove Cemetery. Once available, we will share those details with the community to honor Mary and celebrate her life together. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries