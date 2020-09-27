WOLFE Mary Elizabeth, 100, of Lexington, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the comfort of her residence. She was born May 10, 1920, in Carter County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Byron and Minnie Stewart Hereford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delbert Timothy Wolfe; daughter and son in law, Karen and Donald Frailie; brothers, Frank Hereford and Bill Hereford; sisters, Thelma Bates, Grace Tufts, Nell Hereford, Alma Easterling, Margaret Maxine Hereford and Jeanne Walker. Elizabeth was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Ashland and attended Tates Creek Christian Church in Lexington. Her life's work was being a devoted homemaker. She was an avid reader, loved to bake and cook and to do crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as friendly, kind, loving and willing to help anyone in need. Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter and son in law, Jan and Gregory Kasten of Nicholasville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Kasten, Andrea (Matt) Edin, Mary Beth (Nick) Blankenship and Michael (Ashley) Kasten; seven great grandchildren, Jian Edin, Olivia Edin, Antoine Nahas, Cassia Nahas, Julian Nahas, Margot Kasten and Ellis Kasten. Elizabeth is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with words of comfort provided by Brother Terry Edin. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory should be directed to Karen W. Frailie Christian Education Fund, P.O. Box 829, Ashland, Kentucky, 41105-0829; Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Avenue, Lexington, KY, 40508; The Salvation Army or to your favorite charity
