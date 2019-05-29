Resources More Obituaries for Mary Spradling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ellen Knox Spradling

Mary Ellen Knox Spradling, 86, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the in Hamilton. Mary Ellen was born on January 19, 1933 in Harrison County, KY to the late Benjamin and Pearl (nee Booher) Knox. On July 23, 1956, she married Buddy "Joe" Spradling in Cynthiana, KY, and her dear husband preceded her in death on October 12, 2017. A graduate of Asbury College with a degree in education, Mary Ellen started teaching at the Butler Public Schools. Upon moving to Ohio, she continued the majority of her 30 year career with the Fairfield Public Schools. She was a member of the Hamilton Church of God. Mary Ellen loved her family and friends. Mary Ellen is survived by her loving son Marvin (Dana) Spradling; grandchildren: Taylor (Katie) Spradling and Victoria Spradling; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Knox. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with graveside services immediately following at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, with Bro. Mike Flynn officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter: 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, at their link: alz.org/Cincinnati in honor of Mary Ellen Spradling or the : 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019