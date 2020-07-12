Mary Ellen Welch Myers, 76, widow of David Myers, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on July 22, 1943 to the late Lester Welch and the late Gladys Yarnell Welch Sanders. Mary was a retired receptionist at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, and attended Nicholasville Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Phillip Ray (Jodeana) Hammons, Ralph Glenn Hammons, Shannon Sue Hammons, and Brenda Ann Myers, sister, Gloria (Jerry) McConathy, brother, Donald Ray (Juanita) Welch, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons, James Thomas Hammons, Johnny Michael Hammons and Marshall Wayne Hammons, and a daughter, Judy Gail Hunter, and three siblings. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Friends and friends will serve as bearers. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.