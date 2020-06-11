WILLIAMS Mary Emily Hockensmith Mathews, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born December 25, 1928 the daughter of Clara and Calvin Gaines Hockensmith of Scott County Kentucky. She attended Stamping Ground elementary school, Cardome Roman Catholic Girls School in Georgetown and Georgetown College. After being predeceased by her first husband, Eugene Mathews of Frankfort, Kentucky she lived in Chicago, Illinois prior to retirement to Sun City, Arizona where she met and married David Williams of Belmont, California. After he predeceased her, she was survived by one daughter, Elizabeth M. Lynch and husband Edward of Scottsdale, Arizona, one granddaughter, Mary Eugenia Lynch and husband Stephen Lackner, of Houston, Texas, one grandson, Edward Peter Lynch III and partner, Joanna Kelly of Auckland, New Zealand, three great granddaughters, Isabella, Olivia, and Anna Lackner of Houston and two great grandsons of Auckland, New Zealand, Samuel Lee and James Edward Lynch. A private grave side service will be held at the Eugene Mathews family lot at the Frankfort Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store