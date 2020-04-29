|
CHICAGO ROSENTHAL Mary Emma Orr, 79, passed away on April 21, 2020. Fiercely independent and kind to the end Mary loved to bake, take care of her grandchildren, and walk around downtown Chicago. She loved making her Christmas candy and her "world famous" boneless fried chicken. Amazingly, friends would mysteriously show up at the front door to say hello when they heard a batch of chicken was being fried. Nothing made her feel better than delivering some freshly made sweets or a thoughtful gift when people were feeling down. She courageously battled cancer for 20 years and moved from Lexington, KY to downtown Chicago without knowing anyone and without a car in 2002 to be close to her two daughters. Her Cajun, deep South, and big city experiences made her so fun to be around in short, that old-fashioned definition of "Sugar and Spice." She was born in Asheville, North Carolina on July 19, 1940 to Marshall and Whit (nee Whitmire) Orr. Her father passed away when she was young and she was raised by her loving step-father Clarence LeBus. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Rosenthal. She is survived by her loving daughters Michelle (Doug) Kryscio and Sara (Kip) Kirkpatrick; her loving grandchildren Andrew Kirkpatrick, John Kryscio, Emma Kirkpatrick, Grace Kryscio, Josh Kirkpatrick and Christopher Kirkpatrick. She is survived by two sisters Diane Orr Taylor (Celebration, FL) and Margaret Carroll Orr (Lexington, KY) and preceded in death by Marshaleigh Orr Bahan (Austin, TX). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Rush University Medical Center C/O Tom Wick. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visithttp://rush.convio.net/MRosenthal. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 29, 2020