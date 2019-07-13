|
GREENE Mary F., widow of Dr. J.R. Greene, died on Fri, July 12, 2019. She is survived by her children, James (Connie) Greene, Kenny Greene, and Rosemary (Jim) Levenson; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at the Frankfort Cemetery. The family would like to thank Taylor Manor Nursing Home and Bluegrass Hospice Care for their care and compassion during our mother's final days. Memorials may be made to the charity of your preference. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 13, 2019