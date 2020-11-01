RICHARDSON Mary Frances, retired Brock University Chemistry Professor, of St. Catharines, Ontario, died on September 25, 2020 three weeks after her 79th birthday, following a decade of the relentlessly increasing ravages of dementia. Mary had been a much beloved award-winning teacher, renowned home brewer, and End-to-End Bruce Trail hiker. Mary Frances was predeceased by her brother, Leroy Langdon Richardson of Lexington, KY. She is survived by her brother Boyd Richardson of Barbourville KY, also her sister-in-law Faye (Day) Richardson, her nieces Sherry (Richardson) Postlewaite (Jay) and Mary Ann Richardson, and her nephew Leroy Langdon (Buddy) Richardson (Stacey), and also two younger generations of great nephews and great nieces, all of Lexington KY. Also left to mourn are old friends Barbara Buchanan of Burnaby BC, Doris M. (Skippy) Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA, Mary Jane Miller of St. Catharines ON, Chris MacNaughton & Marilyn O'Rourke of Grimsby ON, as well as many former students, colleagues, and countless friends. Mary Frances's more complete obituary will be posted on the website of Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby at www.smithsfh.com
. A private funeral has taken place. A Celebration of Life awaits the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Memoriam donations to the Bruce Trail Conservancy would be gratefully appreciated.