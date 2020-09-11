1/1
Mary H. Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Owen Hitt Bush, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died September 6, 2020 at her residence at the age of 93. She was born to Sellars and Clyde Barnes Hitt on December 22, 1926 in Lexington, KY. She is survived by son Enoch Robinson (Robby) Bush, III(Maureen), daughters, Nora Bush Combs Warman, Barbara Bush Lytle (Roger Hamperian), and Callie Bush Paddock (Bob) and daughter in law Brenda Adams Bush. Grandchildren, Jonas, Erin, David, Jonathan, Jacob, Audrey, Tracy, Alison, Carrie, Kevin and Michael and 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Enoch Robinson (ER) Bush Jr., son Coleman Dawes Bush, grandson Philip, great grandson Jackson, sister Lois Moore, brothers William D Hitt and Robert Hitt and nephew William Owen Moore. We’d like to thank her caregivers, Karen McGee and Alicia Green for providing such loving care during her last months and years. Mary also participated in the Sanders-Brown study for Alzheimer's Research for 16 years and graciously donated to the research cause. In lieu of flowers donations to Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church 356 Hillsboro Ave. Lexington Ky and Kentucky Talking Book Library PO Box 537, Frankfort, Ky 40602 which provided many hours of pleasure after she lost her sight or a charity of your choosing. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mary’s service arrangements. Family graveside services will be at Winchester Cemetery Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. officiated by Scott Cervas. Mask usage and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved