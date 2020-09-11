Mary Owen Hitt Bush, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died September 6, 2020 at her residence at the age of 93. She was born to Sellars and Clyde Barnes Hitt on December 22, 1926 in Lexington, KY. She is survived by son Enoch Robinson (Robby) Bush, III(Maureen), daughters, Nora Bush Combs Warman, Barbara Bush Lytle (Roger Hamperian), and Callie Bush Paddock (Bob) and daughter in law Brenda Adams Bush. Grandchildren, Jonas, Erin, David, Jonathan, Jacob, Audrey, Tracy, Alison, Carrie, Kevin and Michael and 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Enoch Robinson (ER) Bush Jr., son Coleman Dawes Bush, grandson Philip, great grandson Jackson, sister Lois Moore, brothers William D Hitt and Robert Hitt and nephew William Owen Moore. We’d like to thank her caregivers, Karen McGee and Alicia Green for providing such loving care during her last months and years. Mary also participated in the Sanders-Brown study for Alzheimer's Research for 16 years and graciously donated to the research cause. In lieu of flowers donations to Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church 356 Hillsboro Ave. Lexington Ky and Kentucky Talking Book Library PO Box 537, Frankfort, Ky 40602 which provided many hours of pleasure after she lost her sight or a charity of your choosing. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mary’s service arrangements. Family graveside services will be at Winchester Cemetery Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. officiated by Scott Cervas. Mask usage and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.