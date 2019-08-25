|
DAVIS Mary Hal Cochran, beloved wife of Joe Myles Davis, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, of natural causes at Lexington Country Place, Lexington, KY. Born in Lexington in 1929, she was the only child of Mabel Moore and Robert Creath Cochran. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School (1948) and the University of Kentucky (1952) with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art. Mary Hal and Joe first lived in Midway, Kentucky, then in Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Lewis, Washington, and Lexington, eventually moving to Scott County in 1972. Their shared desire to live in the country, farm and raise animals shaped their lives for many years. Mary Hal kept a large flock of sheep that provided wool for her work and many stories about the vicissitudes of farm life and animal husbandry. Mary Hal was a gifted and imaginative designer, colorist, dyer, spinner, knitter and embroiderer of intricately-worked objects. She was a member of the Bluegrass Spinners and the Dayton Knitting Guild, and gave many workshops, with a focus on color in fiber and knitwear design. She did a residency in fiber at the American Craft Museum in 1989 and had a show at the Headley Whitney Museum in 1993. With the Bluegrass Spinners, she participatedannuallyin the Sheep to Shawl contest at the North American Livestock Show. She taught Sunday School for many years, first at the Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington, and then at the Newtown Christian Church in Scott County. She volunteered for over 20 years for the Nearly New Shop in Lexington, run by the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington. She and Joe were members of the Georgetown Choral Society and their church choirs. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe; son, Myles (wife Rebecca, deceased February 14, 2019); daughters Molly Davis and Kate Davis (Michael Braley); and adored grandchildren Lucy Winnington-Ingram, Sophie Davis Braley and Brooks Davis Braley. Her family and friends will celebrate Mary Hal at an event to take place in the spring of 2020.
