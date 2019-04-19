Home

Mary Howell Obituary
HOWELL Mary Ruth, 86, widow of Warren E. Howell, died April 17, 2019. A native of Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Eliza Walters Chaney. Mary was a quality engineer with General Electric. Survivors include three children, Jeff (Barb) Howell, Steve Howell and Barbie (Barry) Lunsford; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Gay Goforth; one brother, Hubert Chaney. Funeral Service will be 10:00am Tuesday at Kerr Bros.-Main St. with burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
