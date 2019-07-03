Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Kennedy


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Kennedy Obituary
KENNEDY Mary J., 90, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Mary was born to the late Fred and Callie (Fisher) Marple on May 10, 1929 in Campbellsville, Kentucky.Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, R.A. Kennedy; brothers, James and Clifford Marple, and sisters, Hazel Wise and Frances Durham. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am-12:00pm on Saturday, July 6th at Milward - Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington with service beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow service in Lexington Cemetery.To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now