KENNEDY Mary J., 90, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Mary was born to the late Fred and Callie (Fisher) Marple on May 10, 1929 in Campbellsville, Kentucky.Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, R.A. Kennedy; brothers, James and Clifford Marple, and sisters, Hazel Wise and Frances Durham. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am-12:00pm on Saturday, July 6th at Milward - Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington with service beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow service in Lexington Cemetery.To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 3, 2019