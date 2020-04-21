Home

Mary Jane Bailey Johnson, 95, passed peacefully March 26, 2020. She was born May 2, 1924 in Scott County, to the late Leslie Bailey, Sr. & Anna Russell Conley Bailey Blair. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (Charles) Graves, Marilyn & Leslye Johnson, Georgetown; grandchildren: Carla, Tina, Marishia, Jayce & Jerica & 8 great grandchildren. Mary is survived by two special nieces, Tina & Birdie, and also several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson & sons, Bennie Johnson & Stewart Preston McIntyre. Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
