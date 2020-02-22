Home

Mary Jane McCann Obituary
Mary Jane McCann 90, widow of James Marshell McCann, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born February 14, 1930 to the late Robert H and Rachel Watt West in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her sons James Marshell McCann III, Robert West McCann and Michael Prewitt McCann; her daughter Carolyn Gay McCann; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. No visitation will be held but a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
